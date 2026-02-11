New MOL executive team to succeed CEO

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) said that it had appointed a new executive team to succeed Takeshi Hashimoto atop the Japan-based ocean container carrier.

Jotaro Tamura will succeed Hashimoto as president and chief executive, effective April 1, as part of what MOL terms a Cooperative Management System, with new Chief Operating Officer Hisashi Umemura and current Chief Financial Officer Kazuya Hamazaki.

Takeshi Hashimoto (l) and Jotaro Tamura. (Photo: MOL)

Hashimoto had served as president and CEO since 2021, and led implementation of the multi-phase Blue Action 2035 management plan. He will now serve as chairman of the company’s board of directors.

MOL is part of joint venture Ocean Network Express (with NYK and K Line.