On this week’s Drilling Deep, Chris Oliver at Trucker Path discusses a recent finding from his company’s enormous data stream: Parking seems to be getting a little easier to find.

And prices are set by supply and demand. In his oil market commentary, host John Kingston notes that while there has been a lot of focus on supply in recent weeks, the demand picture into 2024 has been a key reason for the slide in oil prices.

