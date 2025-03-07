Driverless trucking – ‘On the cusp’ of a revolution

Morgan Stanley initiates coverage of Aurora Innovation

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Autonomous trucking is gaining the attention of Wall Street with Morgan Stanley initiating coverage of autonomous truck technology company Aurora Innovation on Monday. Ravi Shanker, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley, writes that despite taking years longer than expected, “Trucking finally appears to be on the cusp of an autonomous future.”

Morgan Stanley believes that Aurora is the most sophisticated on-highway, Class 8 autonomous solution among peers, with the April rollout of its commercial driverless operating being a key milestone for both Aurora and the industry. However, equity analysts are more bullish than industry executives, believing that the development of autonomous trucking “has achieved enough escape velocity to be considered a real and credible commercial option for many commercial fleets.”

Shanker writes that if all goes according to plan, the next 12 months will see the industry logging thousands of miles of driverless operations from trucking fleets, placing autonomous trucking in the same “real” category as passenger robotaxi fleets.

Compared to the approximately half-dozen other autonomous trucking companies about to launch driverless commercial operations, Shanker notes that Aurora’s plans for its April driverless commercial launch give it a head start. Morgan Stanley also sees on-highway operations as the most complex task for autonomous trucking compared to peers like Kodiak and Gatik, which are revenue-generating today with adjacent applications like off-highway or last-mile.



