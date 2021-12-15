DSC tech: Customers use data-sharing platform to strengthen supply chain

This tech recap is from the FreightWaves Domestic Supply Chain Summit.

TECH IN ACTION TOPIC: How two pharma brands leverage advanced visibility for critical data sharing.

DETAILS: Project44’s Mike Edwards and Hannah Moore demonstrate how two of its pharmaceutical customers, a manufacturer and a supplier, used its real-time visibility platform to improve both their strategic partnership and supply chain operations.

SPEAKERS: Edwards is the director of customer success for project44. Moore is a senior customer success manager at project44.

BIOS: Edwards was the director of FTI Consulting before joining Chicago-based project44 nearly three years ago. Moore worked as a senior consultant for IBM for nearly three years before joining project44’s team about two years ago.

WATCH: TECH IN ACTION

KEY QUOTES FROM EDWARDS

“Seeing the evolution of our customers and how they are utilizing the project44 platform and really starting to enter into, let’s say, the next phase of sharing data across the network is really exciting.”

“I can’t wait to see what happens in the next few years … how different companies within their respective industries start to utilize advanced visibility.”

KEY QUOTE FROM MOORE:

“Project44 customers want to feel comfortable knowing that their data is safe and we’re tracking these high-value products for them. … We’ve allowed them to feel really comfortable with the product that we’ve built for them. And now they’re really wanting to leverage all those tools that they have knowing that they feel secure within the platform.”