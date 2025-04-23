E-commerce margins set to rise as trade war reshapes market: ShipHero CEO

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China is reshaping the e-commerce landscape, potentially leading to higher margins and improved profitability for U.S. online sellers, according to Aaron Rubin, CEO of warehouse management system provider ShipHero.

Rubin posted a video to X on Tuesday giving his thoughts on what the future holds for e-commerce.

ShipHero, a leading player in the e-commerce fulfillment space, offers integrated solutions for online stores, including popular platforms like Shopify and Amazon. The company’s software streamlines order processing, picking, packing and shipping, providing real-time insights to help businesses make informed decisions.

Rubin argued that while the immediate effects of tariffs and trade restrictions may be challenging for many U.S. e-commerce businesses, the long-term outcome could be favorable for those who can weather the storm.



