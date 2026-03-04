Newsletters Contact Us
E-commerce startup Cart.com raises $180M to support growth plans

Company provides integrated sales, order and fulfillment services

Eric Kulisch
Cart.com is a platform for online sellers to manage storefronts, orders, customer service and logistics. (Image: Shutterstock/Digitala World)

Cart.com, a Houston-based e-commerce platform and provider of logistics services, announced Wednesday it has secured a $180 million investment from Springcoast Partners to support its growth as it, and other startups, strive for scale to better compete with the likes of Amazon and Shopify .

Cart.com has raised $660 million, not including debt financing, since its founding in 2020. Springcoast Partners joins existing equity partners PayPal Ventures, Arsenal Growth Equity, Mercury Fund and Oak HC/FT. The new investment provides the company with additional capital to develop its proprietary software, deepen client engagement and pursue operational improvements, the company said.

The e-commerce service company provides digital commerce and logistics software in a unified platform to help merchants scale their business online and fulfill orders around the world. End-to-end support includes storefront management and integration, merchant financing, global order fulfillment and marketing services. The company has 1,500 employees, according to Pitchbook.

After beginning as an online service, Cart.com has grown its physical fulfillment presence through a series of acquisitions. The company supports online and omnichannel brands and retailers like Toms Shoes, PacSun, Tailored Athlete, and Janie and Jack. 

“This investment will strengthen our balance sheet and provide us with the flexibility to accelerate our strategic priorities,” said Cart.com CEO Omair Tariq, in a news release. “We’ve built a platform that combines commerce software with a scaled logistics network, and we’re just getting started. With long-term capital and aligned partners, we believe we can accelerate innovation across our platform, expand our AI capabilities, continue improving automation across our operations, and pursue sustainable profitability as we grow.”

The financing will support continued development of Cart.com’s commerce operating system, including workflow automation tools, predictive analytics, and agentic AI solutions designed to autonomously route inventory, reduce shipping times, and lower fulfillment costs for enterprise brands. The company also plans to continue building out its nationwide fulfillment footprint and investing in infrastructure.

“In an increasingly fragmented commerce landscape, Cart.com has differentiated itself by uniting enterprise software with physical logistics,” said Evan Nawrocki, principal at Springcoast Partners. “Their end-to-end offering and demonstrable ROI for enterprise customers makes them an outlier in commerce enablement technology. We’re excited to partner with Omair and the team to drive the next phase of profitable growth.”

In connection with the transaction, Cart.com has appointed Russell Klein to its board of directors. Klein is an operating partner and executive-in-residence at Springcoast Partners. Prior to joining Springcoast, he served as chief commercial officer at Commerce.com , which he helped scale from $30 million to more than $350 million in annual recurring revenue. During his tenure, he played a key role in multiple financing rounds, drove the company’s M&A strategy, co-led its IPO, and helped guide the business through its transition to sustainable profitability.

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com