E-commerce startup Cart.com raises $180M to support growth plans

Cart.com, a Houston-based e-commerce platform and provider of logistics services, announced Wednesday it has secured a $180 million investment from Springcoast Partners to support its growth as it, and other startups, strive for scale to better compete with the likes of Amazon and Shopify .

Cart.com has raised $660 million, not including debt financing, since its founding in 2020. Springcoast Partners joins existing equity partners PayPal Ventures, Arsenal Growth Equity, Mercury Fund and Oak HC/FT. The new investment provides the company with additional capital to develop its proprietary software, deepen client engagement and pursue operational improvements, the company said.

The e-commerce service company provides digital commerce and logistics software in a unified platform to help merchants scale their business online and fulfill orders around the world. End-to-end support includes storefront management and integration, merchant financing, global order fulfillment and marketing services. The company has 1,500 employees, according to Pitchbook.

After beginning as an online service, Cart.com has grown its physical fulfillment presence through a series of acquisitions. The company supports online and omnichannel brands and retailers like Toms Shoes, PacSun, Tailored Athlete, and Janie and Jack.