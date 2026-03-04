E-commerce startup Cart.com raises $180M to support growth plans

Cart.com, a Houston-based e-commerce platform and provider of logistics services, announced Wednesday it has secured a $180 million investment from Springcoast Partners to support its growth as it, and other startups, strive for scale to better compete with the likes of Amazon and Shopify .
Cart.com has raised $660 million, not including debt financing, since its founding in 2020. Springcoast Partners joins existing equity partners PayPal Ventures, Arsenal Growth Equity, Mercury Fund and Oak HC/FT. The new investment provides the company with additional capital to develop its proprietary software, deepen client engagement and pursue operational improvements, the company said.
The e-commerce service company provides digital commerce and logistics software in a unified platform to help merchants scale their business online and fulfill orders around the world. End-to-end support includes storefront management and integration, merchant financing, global order fulfillment and marketing services. The company has 1,500 employees, according to Pitchbook.
After beginning as an online service, Cart.com has grown its physical fulfillment presence through a series of acquisitions. The company supports online and omnichannel brands and retailers like Toms Shoes, PacSun, Tailored Athlete, and Janie and Jack.
“This investment will strengthen our balance sheet and provide us with the flexibility to accelerate our strategic priorities,” said Cart.com CEO Omair Tariq, in a news release. “We’ve built a platform that combines commerce software with a scaled logistics network, and we’re just getting started. With long-term capital and aligned partners, we believe we can accelerate innovation across our platform, expand our AI capabilities, continue improving automation across our operations, and pursue sustainable profitability as we grow.”
The financing will support continued development of Cart.com’s commerce operating system, including workflow automation tools, predictive analytics, and agentic AI solutions designed to autonomously route inventory, reduce shipping times, and lower fulfillment costs for enterprise brands. The company also plans to continue building out its nationwide fulfillment footprint and investing in infrastructure.
“In an increasingly fragmented commerce landscape, Cart.com has differentiated itself by uniting enterprise software with physical logistics,” said Evan Nawrocki, principal at Springcoast Partners. “Their end-to-end offering and demonstrable ROI for enterprise customers makes them an outlier in commerce enablement technology. We’re excited to partner with Omair and the team to drive the next phase of profitable growth.”
In connection with the transaction, Cart.com has appointed Russell Klein to its board of directors. Klein is an operating partner and executive-in-residence at Springcoast Partners. Prior to joining Springcoast, he served as chief commercial officer at Commerce.com , which he helped scale from $30 million to more than $350 million in annual recurring revenue. During his tenure, he played a key role in multiple financing rounds, drove the company’s M&A strategy, co-led its IPO, and helped guide the business through its transition to sustainable profitability.
