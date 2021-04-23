  • ITVI.USA
E-commerce tracking firm AfterShip lands $66M funding round

Series B investment will help Hong Kong-based company scale, including US expansion

Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper Friday, April 23, 2021
0 15 1 minute read
AfterShip, an e-commerce tracking and post-purchase solutions company, has secured a $66 million Series B investment round, bring its total funding to $69 million. (Photo: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels)

E-commerce shipment tracking platform AfterShip has landed a $66 million Series B round of funding led by Tiger Global Management. The company previously raised a $2 million Series A1 in 2019 led by 10Fund and a $1 million Series A in 2014 led by China’s IDG Capital Partners, according to data compiled by Crunchbase.

Founded by Andrew Chan, the Hong Kong-based company provides e-commerce shipment tracking and has partnerships with over 700 carriers worldwide tracking over 6 billion shipments, Chan told TechCrunch. Its software is integrated with leading e-commerce platforms including Shopify, BigCommerce, Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Rakuten and Wish.

Hillhouse Capital’s venture arm GL Ventures also participated in the latest funding round.

Follow the DTC trend. Subscribe to Modern Shipper AM today.

In addition to tracking services, AfterShip offers customer service tools including post-purchase engagement products, sales and marketing, and mobile apps.

AfterShip said it intends to use the funding to scale the business, including development of e-commerce products, and U.S. expansion, where 70% of the company’s customers are located, Chan told TechCrunch.

Pitchbook data shows the company employing 130 people.

Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight.

Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper

Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper

Brian Straight leads FreightWaves' Modern Shipper brand as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler. You can reach him at bstraight@freightwaves.com.

