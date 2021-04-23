E-commerce tracking firm AfterShip lands $66M funding round

E-commerce shipment tracking platform AfterShip has landed a $66 million Series B round of funding led by Tiger Global Management. The company previously raised a $2 million Series A1 in 2019 led by 10Fund and a $1 million Series A in 2014 led by China’s IDG Capital Partners, according to data compiled by Crunchbase.

Founded by Andrew Chan, the Hong Kong-based company provides e-commerce shipment tracking and has partnerships with over 700 carriers worldwide tracking over 6 billion shipments, Chan told TechCrunch. Its software is integrated with leading e-commerce platforms including Shopify, BigCommerce, Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Rakuten and Wish.

Hillhouse Capital’s venture arm GL Ventures also participated in the latest funding round.

In addition to tracking services, AfterShip offers customer service tools including post-purchase engagement products, sales and marketing, and mobile apps.

AfterShip said it intends to use the funding to scale the business, including development of e-commerce products, and U.S. expansion, where 70% of the company’s customers are located, Chan told TechCrunch.

Pitchbook data shows the company employing 130 people.

