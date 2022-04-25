Earth Day roundup: Companies announce sustainability goals

A number of freight- and supply chain-focused companies and at least two federal agencies used the annual observance of Earth Day to publicize what they are doing or plan to do to help the environment, promote sustainability and reduce emissions.

Among the initiatives and statements released Friday in honor of Earth Day:

XPO’s carbon offset offering

XPO’s Ship Net-Zero program allows shippers to choose which projects their carbon offsets will support, including renewable energy, methane capture from landfills or livestock, biomass fuels, energy efficiency, forestry management, industrial process emissions reduction, and other eco-friendly initiatives.

There is a lot of debate about the value of carbon offsets and whether they are regulated well enough to provide benefits, but offsets also provide an opportunity for freight companies to do something positive for the environment as they explore emission-reduction strategies.

“We developed our Ship Net-Zero program to make a climate-positive impact today, while the transportation industry transitions to hybrid and zero-emission heavy vehicles over time. Ship Net-Zero gives our brokerage customers a meaningful, documented way to offset the emissions of their shipping activities,” Drew Wilkerson, president of North American transportation at XPO, said in a release.

CSX environmental awards

The CSX Customer Environmental Excellence Awards were given to companies that converted the most freight from roads to rails. Shipping freight by rails is three to four times more efficient in terms of GHG emissions than moving freight by trucks.

Winners include:

Active Minerals International LLC.

Amazon Logistics LLC.

Cemex Inc.

Georgia Pacific LLC.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Walmart Transportation LLC.

“As the most efficient, environmentally friendly mode of transportation by land, freight rail represents a major opportunity for customers to reduce their carbon footprint in pursuit of sustainability goals,” Kevin Boone, CSX executive vice president of sales and marketing, said in a release. “Sustainability is an important theme in our discussions with customers, who have doubled their usage of CSX-provided tools for calculating potential emissions savings from switching to rail from trucks.”

