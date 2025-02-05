EBITDA loss at Uber Freight widens, as revenue down from 2023 and Q3

Uber Freight’s fourth-quarter earnings continued to show deterioration both from a year ago and sequentially from the third quarter.

Gross bookings of $1.273 billion were down 0.47% from fourth-quarter 2023 bookings of $1.279 billion. It was a steeper drop from the third quarter, when gross bookings were just over $1.3 billion, for a 2.68% decline.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which has now been negative at Uber Freight for nine consecutive quarters, widened to negative $22 million from negative $14 million a year ago. Sequentially, the decline was 15.8% from negative $19 million in the third quarter.