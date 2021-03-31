Economic impacts incoming from Egypt — Freightonomics

[fw-muse-video id=”75741Tp”]

The Suez Canal blockage has been a big enough deal to make its way into pop-culture meme references, but Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland have a more serious take on the disaster on this episode of Freightonomics.

Through a macro and microeconomic lens, Strickland and Smith take a look at the real implications of what appears to be yet another roadblock for supply chain and inventory management. America’s warehouses are facing an inventory replenishment crisis, and that replenishment will now be delayed even more.

The guys compare the differences between the Suez and the Panama canals and discuss why the boat got stuck in the first place. They also use FreightWaves SONAR data to explain the current state of the freight markets and forecast how it will change in the coming weeks as delayed freight makes it onshore.

Smith and Strickland also touch on inflation rates and how reported numbers are not necessarily what they seem. Plus, an update on durable goods manufacturing and the return to normal manufacturing operations as vaccinations continue.



