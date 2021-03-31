  • ITVI.USA
    15,892.270
    -27.960
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.320
    -0.780
    -2.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,865.210
    -28.850
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
Economic impacts incoming from Egypt — Freightonomics

Looking ahead to the fallout from the Suez blockage

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, March 31, 2021
[fw-muse-video id=”75741Tp”]

The Suez Canal blockage has been a big enough deal to make its way into pop-culture meme references, but Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland have a more serious take on the disaster on this episode of Freightonomics. 

Through a macro and microeconomic lens, Strickland and Smith take a look at the real implications of what appears to be yet another roadblock for supply chain and inventory management. America’s warehouses are facing an inventory replenishment crisis, and that replenishment will now be delayed even more. 

The guys compare the differences between the Suez and the Panama canals and discuss why the boat got stuck in the first place. They also use FreightWaves SONAR data to explain the current state of the freight markets and forecast how it will change in the coming weeks as delayed freight makes it onshore. 

Smith and Strickland also touch on inflation rates and how reported numbers are not necessarily what they seem. Plus, an update on durable goods manufacturing and the return to normal manufacturing operations as vaccinations continue.

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

