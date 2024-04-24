Election-year politics cuts into small-trucker priorities

Legislation and regulation affecting trucking is downshifting as the election year moves into full swing, but the most prominent lobby representing truck owner-operators is keeping the pressure on lawmakers and the administration to do right by its members.

“The unfortunate reality is that this particular Congress is totally engaged in election season, and rather than focusing on some of the issues we would like to see them focus on, they’re pretty much engaged in doing what they think they need to do to retain or gain seats,” said Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

“But we also know the world goes on after November. And it doesn’t really matter who gets elected, we’re going to do our best to work with whoever is in office and pursue those things that we think are in the interest of our members.”

Speaking as the keynote opener for FreightWaves’ Small Fleet and Owner-Operator Summit on Wednesday, Spencer said that at the top of the list is maintaining momentum in Congress on expanding truck parking around the country.



