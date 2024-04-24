Election-year politics cuts into small-trucker priorities

Legislation and regulation affecting trucking is downshifting as the election year moves into full swing, but the most prominent lobby representing truck owner-operators is keeping the pressure on lawmakers and the administration to do right by its members.
“The unfortunate reality is that this particular Congress is totally engaged in election season, and rather than focusing on some of the issues we would like to see them focus on, they’re pretty much engaged in doing what they think they need to do to retain or gain seats,” said Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.
“But we also know the world goes on after November. And it doesn’t really matter who gets elected, we’re going to do our best to work with whoever is in office and pursue those things that we think are in the interest of our members.”
Speaking as the keynote opener for FreightWaves’ Small Fleet and Owner-Operator Summit on Wednesday, Spencer said that at the top of the list is maintaining momentum in Congress on expanding truck parking around the country.
“Manufacturers have saved millions of dollars because of reliable and efficient transportation by truck and because of the people behind the wheel. But drivers have to have a support system, and we think having a place to sleep safely and securely isn’t really a big price to pay. So we’re optimistic we’re going to make more progress in the area of parking in the next Congress,” he said.
“The parking shortage for truckers has been an issue for more than 25 years, and it’s only getting worse. There are some truck stops that are expanding what they have to offer, and we’re thrilled to see that.”
Bathroom access still a problem
Other legislation high on Spencer’s list would ensure drivers have access to bathrooms on the sites of the shippers and receivers that they serve.
The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, introduced in 2022 and again in 2023 by U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, has bipartisan support. It would require companies to extend any accommodation they make for their own workers to truck drivers who deliver to their facilities.
“It’s kind of shocking that we have to pursue legislation to address such a basic issue, but we do,” lamented Spencer, a former owner-operator himself.
“COVID was probably a big [factor in] shippers and receivers deciding that they no longer wanted to allow drivers to use their restroom facilities — we think that’s totally unacceptable. The legislation doesn’t require anything that’s over the top.”
Speed limiter pushback
While election-year politics can stall regulatory timelines, it can also serve to expedite administrative priorities. Getting a handle on truck crashes has been one of those priorities, and a rule to mandate speeds on trucks has been seen by some as a concrete way to address the problem.
A Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration rulemaking that would set top speeds for trucks is due out in May. But trucking has been divided on the issue, Spencer pointed out.
“If the big carrier fleets want speed limiters on their own trucks, they’re certainly free to do that, but they want the mandate to apply to everyone,” he said.
“The reality is that, regardless of the kind of truck you drive, there are going to be times when you’re going to need to pick up the pace just a little bit to get out of someone’s way, or to avoid an unsafe situation. We believe well-trained professional drivers are in the better position to make those decisions.
“I can’t really think of anything much more frustrating than to be in any kind of vehicle and be an impediment to other traffic — a rolling roadblock. And we know a mandate would turn trucks into that, creating frustration and road rage. [Big carriers] may claim to be well meaning, but we’re not buying that nonsense.”
Focus on driver retention
Spencer also has never bought into claims of a driver shortage, a message long pressed by his large-carrier colleagues. For Spencer, the issue has always been about doing more to retain drivers to prevent turnover.
Continuing to concentrate on regulatory efforts addressing driver training and tackling predatory leases will go a long way toward keeping drivers in the industry, he said.
“We heard from one carrier within the past two weeks that over a span of 20 years they had trained 38,000 drivers for their 8,000-driver fleet — that’s crazy,” he said.
“The focus needs to be in an area where we attract and recruit good, responsible people, we treat them well, because experienced drivers are going to be much safer drivers, and there is no substitute for experience. But the only way you get that is to stick around.”
