ENERGY Transportation Group ranks among Canada’s top growing companies

ENERGY Transportation Group has been named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, according to the recently released annual list from The Globe and Mail.

The Globe and Mail’s directory of Canada’s Top Growing Companies is a prestigious list that covers everything from fashion to medical testing to manufacturing. ⁠This year ENERGY Transportation Group is No. 207 of 448, boasting 198% revenue growth over the past three years.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized for our hard work growing our business,” said Shawn Girard, CEO of ENERGY Transportation Group. “But none of this would be possible without the continued support of our staff, partners, and of course, our customers.”

This announcement follows news of the Montreal-based third-party logistics provider’s active expansion in the U.S., where it opened its fifth office in Chattanooga, Tennessee earlier this year. Plans to expand ENERGY Transportation Group’s North American footprint into Mexico are imminent.

The capacity crunch of the past 18 months has encouraged more shippers to rely on 3PLs like ENERGY, which said it has reliable capacity in both trucks and warehousing space. ENERGY Transportation Group is positioning itself as a one-stop-shop, boutique 3PL experience for shippers. ENERGY offers shippers the ability to move both dry and refrigerated cargo across North America, leveraging a proprietary fleet and an extensive network of highly-vetted carrier partners.

With the pandemic-spurred growth of e-commerce, warehousing demands have increased and labor shortages have ensued. This creates a ripe opportunity for automation to streamline administrative processes and give shippers greater control and visibility of their supply chains.

To satisfy these demands, in July, ENERGY announced a partnership with 3PL Central, a cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS). Whether shippers need long- or short-term warehousing, cross-dock, container stripping or palletization, ENERGY is equipped to meet those needs, it said.

The integration of this WMS will simplify processes for warehouse workers and increase efficiency, enabling both ENERGY and its shippers to meet today’s consumer demand and continue scaling operations.