Enterprise Fleet recap: Outsource shipment processes when it makes sense

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 2022 Enterprise Fleet Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The biggest changes influencing carrier executives in 2022.

DETAILS: Carriers have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with an appreciation for business process outsourcing (BPO) firms that can take much of the daily responsibilities off their shoulders. In this fireside chat, a top global executive at DDC FPO explains the importance of choosing the right partner and the technology it brings to the table.

SPEAKER: Richard Greening is the global technical director of DDC FPO.

BIO: Greening guides DDC FPO’s technology teams that empower the company to process 300,000 shipments daily in 33 different countries and in more than 30 languages.

KEY QUOTES FROM GREENING:

“Carriers are very cautious about what they are going to do. They’re not going to do anything on a whim.”

“Good fleets understand the value of their drivers, what they can do to improve the job and make it more intuitive for the driver.”

Our employees feel that they don’t work for us. They work for the client.”

“Drivers want just one app.”

“It’s so easy to work from home and not be interrupted. I don’t think people realized how many interruptions they had while in the office.”

“Over the next 12 to 24 months, I see more investment in technology. The conversations generally start with what our technology can do for the client.”