  • ITVI.USA
    12,570.150
    -66.860
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.917
    -0.002
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    11.270
    -0.190
    -1.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,607.180
    -67.640
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.720
    -0.070
    -2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.020
    -0.240
    -7.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.880
    0.100
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.290
    -0.090
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    -0.150
    -6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.090
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    122.000
    -5.000
    -3.9%
  • ITVI.USA
    12,570.150
    -66.860
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.917
    -0.002
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    11.270
    -0.190
    -1.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,607.180
    -67.640
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.720
    -0.070
    -2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.020
    -0.240
    -7.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.880
    0.100
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.290
    -0.090
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    -0.150
    -6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.090
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    122.000
    -5.000
    -3.9%
Driver issuesFreightWaves LIVELegal issuesTrucking

Enterprise Fleet recap: Will AB5 take root in California?

Scopelitis Attorney Gary Feary weighs in as the industry awaits the Supreme Court decision on whether the independent contractor law will be implemented in California

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Wednesday, April 13, 2022
1 minute read
John Kingston of FreightWaves (l) and Greg Feary of Scopelitis law firm (r).

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Enterprise Fleet Summit. 

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Waiting for the word from SCOTUS: Will AB5 take root in California?  

DETAILS: California’s trucking sector awaits word from the U.S. Supreme Court on whether AB5, the stringent independent contractor law, will be implemented in the state or kept on the sidelines. 

SPEAKER: Greg Feary is a partner at the trucking-focused law firm of Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary.

BIO: Feary is president of the Scopelitis law firm as well as a partner. From the firm’s home base in Indianapolis, Feary focuses on independent contractor issues and legislation as well as transportation insurance and corporate structure designs to reduce exposure to the firm’s transportation clientele. 

KEY QUOTES FROM FEARY:  

On how a trucking company in California could meet the B prong of the ABC test under AB5: “You’re going to have to convince a judge that your trade, occupation or profession is different than who you are dealing with, who is hauling the goods and delivering them.”

On independent owner-operators becoming employees if AB5 is implemented in California trucking: “How do you think that is going to happen if they have selected being independent contractors? They bought their own truck. They had opportunities to be employee drivers.”

On the possible model in which a carrier becomes solely a broker: “I think the brokerage model would be somebody deciding that their entire operations in California would be only as a property broker tendering freight to motor carriers for delivery.”

“I have clients saying, ‘It’s not worth operating in California anymore. The revenue we get is not worth the liabilities.’”

More articles by John Kingston

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Wednesday, April 13, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.