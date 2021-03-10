Evolve: Geosite helps companies analyze greenhouse gas emissions

This product demonstration was shared during Evolve: The Next Evolution of Oil & Gas, presented by Digital Wildcatters and FreightWaves.

RAPID-FIRE DEMO: Geospatial data mapping firm Geosite.

DETAILS: Geosite fuses together data from various sources — client and third-party data, regulatory data, drone and satellite imagery and IoT devices — to enable energy clients to glean an informed perspective on their greenhouse gas emissions.

SPEAKER: Jeff Williams, energy business development and sales lead

BIO: At Geosite, Williams helps clients leverage and streamline their emissions data so that companies can increase productivity and safety. Prior to serving at Geosite, WIlliams was a manager and digital lead at Accenture, where he developed remote operating platforms that dealt with drilling, operations and maintenance data for his clients.

KEY QUOTES FROM WILLIAMS:

“As we’ve seen in the past year, the data sources and analytics continue to grow in variety and accuracy, and we believe we’re the key to bringing that data … into your operations.”

“Our hope is to enhance predictive maintenance, improve regulatory reporting, enable exception-based monitoring, [with a goal of] ultimately reducing emissions and improving optics.”

“[The ability to layer in data on a map] just gives you better context.”

Related articles:

Shell decarbonization report: ‘Getting into gear’

Q&A: Nautilus Labs on how tech can tackle fuel use and emissions

GSCW chat recap: Bob McDowell and John Esparza