Ex-trucking manager charged in $500K embezzlement scheme

The former operations manager at a large Gainesville, Georgia-based trucking company has been charged with stealing more than $500,000 from the company in an embezzlement scheme that also involved the carrier’s drivers.

Dustin Jarrard, who worked for Tribe Transportation when the alleged theft occurred, was arraigned on Tuesday in court after being indicted by a federal grand jury for wire fraud.

“This case is a clear example of financial fraud fueled by greed,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge in Atlanta, Paul Brown. “Jarrard allegedly manipulated internal processes to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars. The FBI is committed to uncovering and stopping this kind of corporate theft.”

The stolen money “was intended to help truckers on the road,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore. Hertzberg. “We will hold accountable those who abuse their positions of trust and embezzle funds for their personal use.”