Texas trucker indicted for defrauding US, operating illegally

WASHINGTON – Federal investigators have indicted a Texas trucker with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. as well as for operating multiple trucking companies after FMCSA issued safety shut down orders.

The indictment against Shaquan Jelks, 48, of Houston, alleges that he “repeatedly lied to and obstructed the FMCSA, including after a driver for his companies was killed in a single-vehicle crash in February 2022,” according to a release published on Friday.

The indictment also alleges Jelks “relied on fraud to finance his illegal trucking companies, including by diverting to his trucking companies money fraudulently obtained from the Paycheck Protection Program,” the government sponsored program to support businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Individuals who impair, impede, or obstruct the lawful functions of the FMCSA make our roads and highways less safe,” said Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate in a statement. “The Department will continue to work closely with the Department of Transportation and our law enforcement partners to protect drivers on our roads and highways.”