Texas trucker indicted for defrauding US, operating illegally

WASHINGTON – Federal investigators have indicted a Texas trucker with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. as well as for operating multiple trucking companies after FMCSA issued safety shut down orders.
The indictment against Shaquan Jelks, 48, of Houston, alleges that he “repeatedly lied to and obstructed the FMCSA, including after a driver for his companies was killed in a single-vehicle crash in February 2022,” according to a release published on Friday.
The indictment also alleges Jelks “relied on fraud to finance his illegal trucking companies, including by diverting to his trucking companies money fraudulently obtained from the Paycheck Protection Program,” the government sponsored program to support businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Individuals who impair, impede, or obstruct the lawful functions of the FMCSA make our roads and highways less safe,” said Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate in a statement. “The Department will continue to work closely with the Department of Transportation and our law enforcement partners to protect drivers on our roads and highways.”
Joseph Harris, special agent-in-charge of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General’s Southern Region, added that “people have every right to expect that trucking companies follow the highest safety standards when using our public roads. Today’s announcement shows our continued commitment to holding commercial operators accountable – especially those who put profits ahead of public safety by disregarding key DOT regulations.”
Jelks had been president of Adversity Transport Inc., according to a February 2022 imminent hazard operation out of service order issued by FMCSA against an affiliated trucking company, 4 Life Transport Corp.
“FMCSA contacted Adversity numerous times in late October and early November 2021 to conduct an investigation of its motor carrier operations,” the agency’s order states, and the carrier was subsequently placed out-of-service for failure to comply.
FMCSA noted in the order that between mid-November 2021 and early December 2021 at least six drivers for Adversity Transport began operating for 4 Life Transport, “a reincarnate or affiliate of Adversity operated to avoid FMCSA orders, statutory and regulatory requirements, enforcement actions, and/or negative compliance history.”
The order, which listed several safety violations against 4 Life Transport, stated that Adversity was served with an imminent hazard operations out-of-service order in January 2022 due to hours-of-service and vehicle maintenance violations.
It also noted that the truck and trailer involved in the February 2022 fatal crash cited in Jelks’ indictment had been operated by Adversity in December 2021.
