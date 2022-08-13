‘Excessively hot’ battery cables lead to Navistar recall

Navistar Inc. is recalling 8,483 International LT and LoneStar Class 8 trucks because overheated battery cables can lead to an unexpected engine shutdown and possible crash.

Excessively hot battery ground cables can cause personal injury during battery maintenance repairs. A battery post that separates from the battery can result in engine shut down without warning and increase the risk of a vehicle crash. Navistar reported no crashes or injuries in its July 28 filing with the NHTSA.

All 8.483 recalled trucks may have the condition, the Lisle, Illinois-based truck manufacturer told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Navistar said it became aware of the issue in February. A search identified a recall population of 8,223 International LT from the 2016-2021 model years and 260 International LoneStar trucks from the 2018- 2021 model years.

‘Excessively hot’ battery cables lead to recall

The cables that connect the batteries to the vehicle frame may become excessively hot. In some cases, that can cause cause battery post separation, Navistar told the NHTSA. One customer said a negative battery post separated from the battery case and the main battery box. Interconnect cables reached 260-degrees Fahrenheit.

The suspect trucks are equipped with Cummins engines with a combination of features produced when Navistar began using a revised alternator ground connection point. The vehicle charging system wiring architecture resulted in the cables that ground the batteries to the frame rail.

Similar vehicles without the combination are unaffected.

Navistar will replace the alternator positive and ground cables with redesigned cables and move the alternator ground connection point from the frame rail to the starter. Navistar made a production change in September 2020 to eliminate the overheating condition

Dealers and owners will be notified of the recall on Sept. 26. The NHTSA recall number is 22V-546.

Related articles:

Navistar recalls certain LT tractors due to improper battery cable wiring

Paler shade of white? Navistar recalls trucks for wrong backup light color

Navistar recalls 32,603 heavy-duty trucks for engine shutdowns

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler