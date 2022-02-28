  • ITVI.USA
    14,661.220
    62.220
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.856
    0.015
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    18.570
    -0.050
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,646.380
    61.280
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.100
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.850
    -0.080
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.060
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.030
    1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.790
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.500
    -0.140
    -3.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    148.000
    4.000
    2.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,661.220
    62.220
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.856
    0.015
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    18.570
    -0.050
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,646.380
    61.280
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.100
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.850
    -0.080
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.060
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.030
    1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.790
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.500
    -0.140
    -3.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    148.000
    4.000
    2.8%
NewsOEMTop StoriesTrucking

Paler shade of white? Navistar recalls trucks for wrong backup light color

NHTSA denied supplier’s request to consider the defect inconsequential

Photo of Alan Adler Alan AdlerMonday, February 28, 2022
1 minute read
Navistar is recalling more than 4,000 LT and RH models because the backup lights have the wrong shade of white light. (Photo: Navistar)

Navistar Inc. is recalling more than 4,000 truck models from 2019 because the backup lights illuminate with the wrong shade of white light, which federal safety officials say could lead to a crash.

Navistar decided to recall 3,981 LT and 296 RH Series models after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied a petition for inconsequential noncompliance by the supplier, Weldon Distributors. A division of Akron Brass, Weldon submitted a recall for the equipment in October 2018. The next month, it petitioned the NHTSA to overlook the issue.

The NHTSA ruled Feb. 1 that the recall should proceed. On Feb. 14 Weldon filed another recall, listing 6,315 total headlamp assemblies manufactured in June 2018. The Weldon recall said 90% of the parts were suspected as being out of compliance.

When the vehicle is in reverse, the backup lamps will illuminate. However, the white light is outside the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) covering lamps and reflective devices. The different color may affect visibility and potentially increase the risk of a crash, the agency said.

An incorrect LED color bin was used for certain production lots that could involve 84% of the trucks in the recall. Navistar manufacturing began using taillight assemblies that conform to the color test in FMVSS 108 in October 2018.

Navistar dealers will inspect and possibly replace taillights found with suspect date codes. Customer and dealer notification letters will be mailed by April 18.

No crashes or injuries were listed in the NHTSA reports.

Navistar recalls 32,603 heavy-duty trucks for engine shutdowns

Navistar recalls trucks because engine revving can overwhelm parking brake

Cummins’ melting fuel heater leads to big Navistar recall

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.

Tags
Photo of Alan Adler Alan AdlerMonday, February 28, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Alan Adler

Alan Adler

Alan Adler is a Detroit-based award-winning journalist who worked for The Associated Press, the Detroit Free Press and most recently as Detroit Bureau Chief for Trucks.com. He also spent two decades in domestic and international media relations and executive communications with General Motors.

One Comment

  1. Really?? No time nor money to find a place to park, but for a bunch of trucks built 5 years ago with a shade off of backup lights, front and center! This is beyond stupid. Assuming most of these are tractors, no one will ever see the back up lights anyway…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *