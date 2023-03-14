Exports of Mexican-built cargo trucks hit 13,231 in February

Mexico’s truck production and exports saw notable increases in February, helped by continued demand from the U.S. and nearshoring-related relocations, officials said.

The 10 truck makers in Mexico that are members of ANPACT manufactured a total of 16,912 units in February, an 18% year-over-year (y/y) increase compared with 2022. Exports of trucks increased 13% y/y to 13,231 vehicles.

Miguel Elizalde, president of Mexico’s National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (ANPACT), said the latest figures indicate supply chains are recovering but are still behind pre-pandemic levels.

“The supply chain continues to be synchronized, which allows us to send a greater number of vehicles to distributors, and this should gradually reduce delivery times,” Elizalde said during a recent video news conference. “We still have delivery times of even more than six months, so I would say that until we have delivery times like we had in the pre-pandemic of one, two or three months, that is when we can say that the issue of production has been regularized.”

Elizalde said truck production and exports are also getting a boost from manufacturers that are nearshoring their operations in Mexico.

“We have observed concrete and positive facts regarding the fact that the investment of the automotive industry in nearshoring is a real trend,” Elizalde said. “Today more than ever we have to focus on the renewal of both cargo and passenger units to take advantage of this momentum.”





Truck makers and parts manufacturers with assembly plants and factories in Mexico include Freightliner, Kenworth, Navistar, Hino, International, DINA, MAN SE, Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu, Scania, Cummins and Detroit Diesel.

The U.S. was the overwhelming destination for trucks produced in Mexico in February, accounting for 96% of exports, followed by Canada at 2.4%.

Freightliner was the top truck producer and exporter in Mexico during February. The company built 8,869 trucks, a 0.4% y/y decrease, and exported 7,674 units, a 5% y/y decrease.

International Trucks Inc. produced 5,693 units in February, a 48% y/y increase, and exported 5,108, a 63% y/y rise.

Kenworth manufactured 1,414 units, a 27% y/y increase, and exported 448 trucks, a 14% y/y decrease from 2022.

