F3 chat: Why data, cloud storage are critical to supply chain

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Data, cloud storage and the future of the supply chain

DETAILS: The rapid digital transformation taking place across the global supply chain is changing how companies use data. Chris Hurst of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based IT firm StratusGrid talks to Michele Sancricca of Amazon Web Services (AWS) about the increasingly critical role of data in the supply chain and companies’ shift to cloud-based storage to manage it.

SPEAKERS: Sancricca is AWS’ head of worldwide technology, supply chain and logistics. Hurst is the CEO of StratusGrid.

BIOS: Sancricca leads global strategy for supply chain and logistics at Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud division, AWS. He previously served as head of supply chain products for Amazon Global Mile and led the digital transformation division at Mediterranean Shipping Company. Hurst recently became CEO of StratusGrid after serving three years as chief technology officer.

Key quotes from Sancricca

“Shippers, buyers and sellers, beneficial cargo owners and logistics service providers nowadays are already more in the business of data than in the business of logistics, and the sooner companies are going to develop a credible data strategy, the better for them to remain relevant and competitive.” “Data is … a challenge for companies because they are allowing improved visibility across the supply chain, control over inventory, control over cost centers, control over equipment and also people. But this is a double-edged sword because the amount of data is increasing.” “We see the supply chain as a network of nodes, and each node is a different entity or logistics service provider or cargo owner, or tier one, tier two, tier three, tier four suppliers, and what AWS can do is connect customers to connect all the dots across this network.”

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak