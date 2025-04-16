Family-owned Florida trucking company closing

A family-owned and -operated Florida trucking company has announced it will close after 44 years in business.

Davis Express, located in Starke, Florida, will stop making deliveries after April 23. In an announcement posted Wednesday to the company’s Facebook page, owner James “Jimmy” Davis said the company would return all trucks and trailers to its Starke terminal by the end of the month.

The post stated that all employees will continue to be paid as scheduled every Friday and will receive benefits through the pay period ending June 15. Davis wrote that the business would continue employing mechanics and operate the shop as equipment is taken out of service and sold.

According to SAFER data, Davis Express is an interstate carrier with 160 power units employing 140 drivers. The business carried general freight, fresh produce, meat, refrigerated food and beverages.



