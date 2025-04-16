Family-owned Florida trucking company closing

A family-owned and -operated Florida trucking company has announced it will close after 44 years in business.
Davis Express, located in Starke, Florida, will stop making deliveries after April 23. In an announcement posted Wednesday to the company’s Facebook page, owner James “Jimmy” Davis said the company would return all trucks and trailers to its Starke terminal by the end of the month.
The post stated that all employees will continue to be paid as scheduled every Friday and will receive benefits through the pay period ending June 15. Davis wrote that the business would continue employing mechanics and operate the shop as equipment is taken out of service and sold.
According to SAFER data, Davis Express is an interstate carrier with 160 power units employing 140 drivers. The business carried general freight, fresh produce, meat, refrigerated food and beverages.
As required by federal law for companies experiencing mass layoffs or permanent closures, Davis Express filed a Florida WARN Notice on Wednesday. In the notice, Davis cited “unfavorable business conditions” as the reason for the closure.
A total of 146 employees will be laid off on June 15, and the remaining 17 are expected to be laid off around Aug. 31, according to the notice. These totals are broken down into 117 truck drivers, 35 office employees and 11 mechanics.
In his Facebook post, Davis said the past few years have been very challenging for refrigerated trucking due to rising costs and stagnating or falling rates.
“We have been unprofitable since early 2023 and do not see any signs of improvement in 2025,” he wrote in the post. “In addition, plaintiff’s attorneys have increasingly targeted the trucking industry. Every trip a driver takes is Russian Roulette for everything I worked for my entire life. After 50 years in the trucking industry, I am ready to retire and do not wish to wait any longer for things to improve or to try to find a buyer for the company.”
Although the company has been unprofitable lately, Davis said it is not bankrupt and does not have any “cash flow problems.” He said there is enough money to pay out all employees, vendors and creditors timely.
“As we enter the final chapter of Davis Express, I want to thank everyone that has made the company successful over the years,” he concluded.
FreightWaves reached out to Davis Express for comment.