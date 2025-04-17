Fear and loathing for truckload earnings

Marten reports a Q1 slump as operating ratio deteriorates

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Q1 earnings season is upon us, with early results pointing to continued degradation in truckload carriers’ financial health. Wisconsin-based Marten Transport released its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, but with publicly traded companies timing is everything. FreightWaves’ John Kingston notes, “The earnings, released midday Wednesday in an unusual move given that the stock market was open for business, saw declines in almost every major metric.”

A big metric truckload carriers use is operating ratio (OR), or the comparison of your costs to your revenue. In the case of Marten, OR decreased in its truckload, dedicated, intermodal and brokerage segments. Truckload fell to 100.3% compared to 99.5% last year. Dedicated, viewed as a safer option compared to the boom-bust of one-way truckload, fell 500 basis points y/y from 87.1% to 92.2%. Intermodal, which remained over 100 OR last year, rose from 101.5% in Q1 2024 to 108.3%. The one bright side was Marten’s brokerage segment, which fell 110 bps y/y to 93.5%.

The earnings release also showed a shrinking fleet, with Marten’s total tractor count down to 3,040 compared to 3,406 a year ago. Diving further showed Marten’s truckload tractor count fell from 1,830 to 1,670 while dedicated declined from 1,459 to 1,262 tractors.

Executive Chairman Randolph Marten noted in the release that the company’s earnings continued to be pressured by the duration and depth of the freight market recession, paired with overcapacity and weak demand. The tariff uncertainty added further woes, with Marten noting the company remains focused on minimizing the impact of U.S. and global economies from trade policy volatility. Marten’s plan to address these challenges comes from organic growth and getting fair compensation for their premium services.