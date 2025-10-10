Fear of high premiums keeps cargo theft underreported

WASHINGTON — Much of the nation’s cargo theft problem may be hidden from sight – kept off the books intentionally by trucking companies attempting to control costs.

New data from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) reveals that more than two-thirds of all motor carrier cargo theft incidents are valued below $50,000, meaning a significant share falls below typical deductibles.

This financial threshold, combined with the fear of escalating premiums, leads over 40% of motor carriers to avoid reporting all theft incidents to their insurance carriers.

“Unfortunately, we’ve reached a point where cargo theft has become a standard cost of doing business for trucking companies, with consumers ultimately footing the bill for many billions of dollars in losses,” said Ben Banks, president of trucking and logistics company TCW, in a press statement.