Rising cargo theft and fraud necessitate proactive shipping risk management

Allianz Commercial recently released its annual Safety and Shipping Review, discussing trends and risks impacting the global shipping sector. Analyzing loss activity over the past year, the report found that cargo theft is increasing – in frequency, scope, and sophistication.

With high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis affecting many countries in recent years, theft has been on the rise. According to Verisk CargoNet, cargo theft activity in North America reached unprecedented levels in 2024: a total of US$455mn worth of goods were stolen in the region, with 3,625 reported incidents, a 27% increase from 2023. In Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), an average of €1.2mn of goods are stolen from supply chains every 24 hours, according to data from the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA). Almost €37mn of goods were stolen in December alone, the second highest monthly total of 2024 after the €40mn recorded in November, and these numbers are likely to be only the tip of the iceberg.

Food and household goods remain the top targeted type of commodity for theft, although thieves are also going after cosmetics, vitamins and supplements, consumer electronics, copper products and cryptocurrency mining hardware. Theft is the standout trend for cargo claims.