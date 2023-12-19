Watch Now


FedEx cuts full-year revenue forecast, shares plunge

Company says revenue will drop year over year rather than stay flat

FedEx cuts full fiscal year revenue forecast (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FedEx Corp. late Tuesday cut its fiscal 2024 revenue forecast, saying it now expects a single-digit year-on-year revenue decline instead of flat revenue.

The revision, included in its fiscal second-quarter financial results, sent shares plunging more than 8.5% in early after-hours trading.

The company (NYSE: FDX) upped its full-year guidance for diluted earnings per share, now saying it will come in at a range of $15.35 to $16.85 per diluted share from $15.10 to $16.60 per diluted share.

For the quarter, revenue of $22.2 billion was down $600 million from the year-earlier period, as the company continued to grapple with sluggish demand. Adjusted operating income rose 17% to $1.42 billion due to efficiency improvements and a more profitable revenue mix. Adjusted net income came in at $1.01 billion from $820 million.

FedEx Express, the company’s air and international unit, posted lower operating income due to lower revenue. The revenue drop was a result of reduced demand, lower delivery surcharge revenue and a shift toward lower-yielding services. 

FedEx Ground, the company’s U.S. ground parcel delivery unit, posted higher operating income due to higher volumes and yield improvement. 


FedEx Freight, the company’s less-than-truckload unit, posted an increase in operating income despite a decline in revenue due to fewer shipments.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.