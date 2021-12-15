  • ITVI.USA
FedEx Express completes major expansion at Miami airport

Package, perishables benefit from extra capabilities

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
1 minute read
A white FedEx plane, with blue and red lettering, side view of front.
FedEx Express has upgraded its big air hub at Miami International Airport. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FedEx Express said Tuesday it has completed a $72.2 million expansion of its air cargo hub at Miami International Airport, giving e-commerce and perishables shippers doing business in the Americas and Caribbean access to more capacity and capabilities.

The project adds more than 138,000 square feet to the main sort facility, bringing it to a total of more than 282,000 square feet. Enhancements include a new customs clearance area and a new 70,000-square-foot cold storage facility, the largest in the FedEx (NYSE: FDX) global network.

The expansion of the customs clearance area will help speed international operations. The refrigeration zone consists of multiple rooms with temperatures ranging from minus 13 degrees to 77 degrees Fahrenheit that can accommodate growing demand for perishable shipments such as flowers and food, as well as pharmaceuticals and therapeutics.

Miami is a major gateway for cut flowers, fruit and seafood from Latin America. 

“The expansion of our Miami hub better positions us to meet growing customer demand and efficiently move increased e-commerce volume through our vast network,” said Richard Smith, regional president of the Americas and executive vice president of global support, in a news release.

FedEx said that from 2019 to 2020, shipping volume through Miami grew by 31%. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric is the Air Cargo Market Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government coverage and news analysis, and was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com

