FedEx ‘highly confident’ grounded MD-11s will return to service

FedEx Corp. is not giving up on the MD-11 despite a protracted grounding of the aging aircraft following a fatal crash in early November that led rival UPS to pull the plug on its MD-11 fleet.

The integrated parcel and freight carrier has consistently projected a rosy outlook for its fleet of 28 MD-11 widebody freighters since the fiery crash of UPS Flight 2976 in Louisville, Kentucky, after the left engine separated from the wing during take off. The Federal Aviation Administration banned MD-11s from flying until the entire fleet is thoroughly inspected and any necessary repairs are completed. The National Transportation Safety Board found fatigue cracks in a structural section that held an engine to the left-wing

Richard Smith, CEO of FedEx Airline and chief operating officer of the international segment, said during the company’s Feb. 12 Investor Day outlook that the company is “highly confident in the safe return of those aircraft.”

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) previously stated in its December quarterly earnings presentation that it expects the MD-11s to return to service between March and the end of May. Outsourcing some airlift to other carriers and other steps to make up for the lost MD-11 capacity cost FedEx about $175 million during the peak shipping season.