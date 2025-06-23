FedEx names new chairman to replace founder Fred Smith

The FedEx Corp. board of directors has elected R. Brad Martin as chairman to replace founder and executive chairman Frederick Smith, who died Saturday, and voted to reduce the size of the board to 12 members, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Martin previously served as vice chairman. He leads the board’s audit and finance committees.

“The board, executive leadership team, and employees of FedEx extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Smith’s family expresses profound gratitude for his vision, leadership, and extraordinary contributions to FedEx, the country, and the world,” the report said.

Smith founded FedEx Express Corp. (NYSE: FDX) fifty-four years ago and revolutionized the parcel delivery business. He is considered a giant of the modern freight transportation industry, along with Malcolm McLean, who invented the ocean shipping container.