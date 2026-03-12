FedEx offers reusable packaging for closed-loop shipping

FedEx has introduced a new reusable packaging system for B2B shippers aimed at helping retailers reduce costs and streamline store operations in a form factor compatible with automated conveyor systems and vans in the delivery network, the company announced on Thursday.

The collapsible FedEx (NYSE: FDX) box is engineered to survive up to 50 ship cycles and allows retailers to switch from using corrugated boxes, saving money on handling fees and potentially reducing carbon emissions by two-third, or more, compared to single-use packaging.

It is designed for closed-loop environments, such as in-house fulfillment centers, store restocking or field service support, where returns and reuse are controlled and predictable.

FedEx said it developed the reusable system with Returnity, a packaging provider that specializes in circular logistics.