Newsletters Contact Us
Modern ShipperNewsParcel FreightSustainability

FedEx offers reusable packaging for closed-loop shipping

Replacing cardboard boxes with durable box improves store restocking, company says

Eric Kulisch
·
Returnity boxes are designed to flow through FedEx’s existing parcel sorting infrastructure. (Photo: FedEx)

FedEx has introduced a new reusable packaging system for B2B shippers aimed at helping retailers reduce costs and streamline store operations in a form factor compatible with automated conveyor systems and vans in the delivery network, the company announced on Thursday.

The collapsible FedEx (NYSE: FDX) box is engineered to survive up to 50 ship cycles and allows retailers to switch from using corrugated boxes, saving money on handling fees and potentially reducing carbon emissions by two-third, or more, compared to single-use packaging. 

It is designed for closed-loop environments, such as in-house fulfillment centers, store restocking or field service support, where returns and reuse are controlled and predictable. 

FedEx said it developed the reusable system with Returnity, a packaging provider that specializes in circular logistics. 

The automation-friendly box offering, which can hold up to 50 pounds of goods, is designed to smoothly integrate into existing FedEx workflows and doesn’t add handling complexity for retailers, FedEx said in a news release.

The collapsible box has been successfully piloted with multiple businesses across North America, supporting use cases like fulfillment-to-store replenishment, internal transfers, and reverse logistics. Testers reported faster unpacking and restocking, increased labor efficiency, improved backroom organization, and lower product damage rates. It is currently available in the U.S., with international expansion to Australia and Europe planned in the near future. 

“In collaboration with Returnity, we have created the first scalable, reusable box solution for B2B customers, which is especially useful for our soft-goods shippers,” said Neil Gibson, senior vice president, global customer experience, FedEx. “By pairing Returnity’s durable, easy-to-integrate packaging with our global network, we’re helping retailers unlock meaningful cost savings while reducing environmental impact, all without sacrificing speed or reliability. This new solution supports our vision to make supply chains smarter for everyone.”

Reusable packaging isn’t new, but integrating it into traditional parcel networks has proven difficult because of cost, complexity and fit within existing logistics operations. FedEx says the Returnity container seamlessly works within its current infrastructure. 

FedEx said the modern packaging cuts packaging spend by up to 30% per cycle. 

Management has made clear that it is focusing more on B2B logistics, including returns, because it is more profitable than generic last-mile delivery.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

FedEx doubles down on premium e-commerce, delivery surcharges

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com