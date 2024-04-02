Feds mandate 2-person minimum for most train crews

WASHINGTON — Large freight railroads will have to undergo a rigorous approval process if they want to streamline operations down to one-person train crews.

The new requirement is part of the Federal Railroad Administration’s final rule announced on Tuesday mandating a two-person crew minimum on trains operated by Class 1 railroads unless a railroad can obtain approval for a one-person crew from FRA.

Such an approval will require railroads to demonstrate to FRA, through a petition and public comment period, that it can maintain appropriate safety levels. Railroads that do receive special one-person train crew approval must submit an annual report to FRA summarizing the safety of the operation.

“Common sense tells us that large freight trains, some of which can be over three miles long, should have at least two crew members on board — and now there’s a federal regulation in place to ensure trains are safely staffed,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in announcing the final rule.



