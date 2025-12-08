Feds OK automation, say railroads can make fewer visual track safety checks

The Federal Railroad Administration on Monday approved a five-year waiver allowing expanded use of automatic track inspection, ending a long period when the agency had not acted on requests regarding the technology.

In a letter to the Association of American Railroads, Karl Alexy, the FRA’s chief safety officer, said the FRA’s Railroad Safety Board — which acts on waiver petitions — had determined that “expanding the scope to include more railroads will allow the demonstration of the effectiveness of expanded TGMS [track geometry measurement system] testing in conjunction with a uniform level of reduced visual inspection.”

Alexy said the decision was in the public interest and consistent with railroad safety.

Waivers will be granted subject to a dozen conditions, according to the letter. Among them are 30 days’ advance notice; identification of subdivisions to be included, which cannot be changed for one year; automated inspection of all main tracks and sidings in those subdivisions at least once a month; the ability to reduce visual inspections from twice to once weekly; monthly and annual reports on testing results; and a requirement to report within 24 hours any derailment in track covered by the waiver.