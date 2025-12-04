Ahead of mega-merger, railroads say they steady economy, supply chain

As regulators prepare to evaluate a controversial railroad merger that would reverberate through the U.S. supply chain, the leading industry trade group sought to underscore rail’s critical role in the economy.

Analysis by the Washington-based Association of American Railroads (AAR) says rail acts to steady the supply chain compared to other freight modes.

“Freight rail is more than a transportation mode; it is a critical tool for controlling costs, mitigating inflation and keeping our economy moving,” said Rand Ghayad, AAR senior vice president of policy and economics, in a release. “This analysis shows those same advantages act as a shock absorber for consumers – keeping goods moving and costs predictable even during turbulent times.”

The study comes as Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) prepare to file their formal merger application with the Surface Transportation Board. The deal, if approved, would create the first coast-to-coast freight-only railroad.