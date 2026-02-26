Feds renew Wilson Logistics waiver, launch training data inquiry

WASHINGTON — Federal officials have extended an exemption giving Wilson Logistics increased team-driver flexibility while acknowledging allegations from a former company official that the company’s driver training data may be inaccurate.

The exemption renewal, which allows Wilson Logistics drivers with a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) to work as team drivers during the period between passing the CDL skills test and receiving their CDL – without requiring the accompanying CDL holders to be on duty in the front seat – could have been derailed based on assertions from Bruce Stockton, the carrier’s former chief safety officer.

Stockton, who applied for the extension on behalf of the Strafford, Missouri-based company last year, subsequently warned the agency that he had since obtained “personal knowledge” that there may be “incorrect or false data” in the renewal application.

“I learned, on December 3rd, 2025 that the driver qualifications for new CLP applicants to the CDL training program at Wilson Logistics, Inc. were changed/reduced, and not justified or even discussed with the lead person responsible for safety at Wilson Logistics, Inc.,” Stockton told FMCSA.