Feds renew Wilson Logistics waiver, launch training data inquiry

WASHINGTON — Federal officials have extended an exemption giving Wilson Logistics increased team-driver flexibility while acknowledging allegations from a former company official that the company’s driver training data may be inaccurate.
The exemption renewal, which allows Wilson Logistics drivers with a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) to work as team drivers during the period between passing the CDL skills test and receiving their CDL – without requiring the accompanying CDL holders to be on duty in the front seat – could have been derailed based on assertions from Bruce Stockton, the carrier’s former chief safety officer.
Stockton, who applied for the extension on behalf of the Strafford, Missouri-based company last year, subsequently warned the agency that he had since obtained “personal knowledge” that there may be “incorrect or false data” in the renewal application.
“I learned, on December 3rd, 2025 that the driver qualifications for new CLP applicants to the CDL training program at Wilson Logistics, Inc. were changed/reduced, and not justified or even discussed with the lead person responsible for safety at Wilson Logistics, Inc.,” Stockton told FMCSA.
“The length of the training program has also been shortened and did not consider recent improvement in the company’s crash frequency that may now be in jeopardy if this program is allowed to continue.
“I urge the FMCSA to conduct a more detailed investigation into this renewal before granting, as qualifications by applicants to enter the program have changed since the renewal application was prepared. In the overall interest of safety for the driving instructors as well as the motoring public, I have serious concerns that this renewal should occur without further oversight and monitoring.”
Despite Stockton’s allegations, FMCSA is proceeding with the renewal, which became effective on February 24 and expires on February 24, 2031. The agency’s rationale remains consistent with its initial exemption in 2021: drivers who have passed the CDL skills test have already demonstrated the ability to operate safely and would be allowed to drive solo immediately if they were in their home state.
The agency noted it has granted the same exemption to other applicants, notably CRST Expedited, New Prime, C.R. England, and Werner Enterprises.
30-day clock
To address concerns raised by those opposing Wilson Logistics’ application that the company’s training program was being used for “cheap labor,” FMCSA added a strict window to the exemption, whereby CLP holders can now only operate without a trainer in the front seat for 30 days after passing their skills test. The 2021 approval did not require such a restriction.
In addition, “FMCSA will follow up on Mr. Stockton’s allegations regarding Wilson Logistics’ entry level driver training and third-party testing programs,” the agency affirmed.
