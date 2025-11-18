Truck driver coercion fear looms over sleeper berth test

WASHINGTON — Owner-operators, trucking companies, and truck safety groups are alerting the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration of the potential for driver coercion during testing of potential new sleeper-berth rules.

FMCSA announced in September a “flexible sleeper berth” pilot program to allow additional flexibility in how truckers split up their required rest period time in their sleeper berth.

The pilot will test sleeper berth split options beyond the current 8-hour/2-hour and 7-hour/3-hour rest-time configurations by allowing drivers to further divide their 10-hour off-duty requirement into 6/4- and 5/5- split periods.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the Truckload Carriers Association are both pushing for strict measures to prevent motor carriers, shippers, and receivers from forcing drivers participating in the pilot to use the provision inappropriately.