Safety group opposes extending truckers’ workday

WASHINGTON — If the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants to tackle the problem of unreasonable detention times, there’s no proof that can happen by extending truck drivers’ work day from 14 to 17 hours, according to truck safety advocates.

“The agency should be examining problems with detention time instead of proposing this dangerous and misguided initiative,” wrote Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, in comments filed in response to FMCSA’s proposed pilot program that will allow drivers to pause their 14-hour on-duty period – known as their “driving window” – for up to three hours.

FMCSA contends such a pause, in addition to providing flexibility to take extra rest, would improve working conditions for truck drivers by mitigating excessive detention times.

“The fact that the proposed pilot program encourages use of the pause, at least in part, to address detention time, does not place any limit on non-sleeper berth trucks, and does not require that time to be off-duty contradicts conclusions already reached by the agency” in a prior rulemaking, the safety group asserted.