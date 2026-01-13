Feds seek input on solving supply chain bottlenecks

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation is opening a significant opportunity for supply chain professionals to point federal researchers toward the specific bottlenecks – whether physical, digital, or regulatory – currently choking the flow of commerce.

DOT issued on Tuesday a Request for Information (RFI) to shape its Research, Development, and Technology Strategic Plan for FY 2026-2030. Unlike previous cycles, this plan is being drafted with a focus on improving goods mobility and reducing congestion, considered by some to be the single most expensive and disruptive point of failure in a supply chain.

Michael Rutherford, DOT’s Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology, the office that published the RFI, said congestion mitigation will be a priority in an updated National Freight Strategic Plan, which DOT plans to publish in the coming weeks.

“We want to see a more focused and more nuanced discussion of freight bottlenecks,” Rutherford said during a panel discussion at the Transportation Research Board, which is meeting in Washington, D.C. this week.