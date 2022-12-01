Fired Peterbilt worker settles suit over COVID conditions

A Peterbilt worker fired after he complained about close working quarters with other Texas truck factory employees during the early days of the COVID pandemic settled a case filed by the Labor Department on his behalf for $150,000.
Paccar, the parent of Peterbilt Motors, avoided a trial and admitted no wrongdoing in the dismissal of Aaron Carey. He had publicly questioned the heavy-duty truck manufacturer’s safety procedures to protect workers from COVID-19 infections at its Denton, Texas, plant in 2020.
The Labor Department claimed Paccar violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act in dismissing Carey. The parties agreed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas to dismiss the complaint.
Anti-discrimination notice at Peterbilt plant
In addition to two $75,000 payments, one apparently for back pay, to Carey, Paccar agreed to prominently post a notice in the Denton plant for 60 days telling workers that it is against the law for the company to discipline them for speaking up about working conditions.
According to the suit, Carey had raised the questions with plant management. They said work areas would be cleaned and that work would continue. This was during a time when many U.S. manufacturing plants were shutting down and furloughing workers to slow the spread of the virus.
Carey sought reimbursement with interest on his lost wages and benefits from the time of his firing, as well as reinstatement or pay to seek other employment, apparently the second $75,000 payment. Paccar agreed it would not discuss Carey’s separation from the truck maker other than the dates of his hiring and departure.
A Peterbilt spokesperson did not immediately respond to a FreightWaves request for comment.
Related articles:
Labor Department sues Paccar over firing worker who publicly questioned COVID safety
Paccar recalls 76,492 trucks because digital dash can freeze
Eaton-Cummins joint venture hunts for last stick shift holdouts
3 Comments
Heather Smith
I’ve made 💰$64,000💰 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do.
🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦
James Sims
I’m making a decent compensation from home $60k/week , which is astonishing under a year prior I was jobless in a horrendous economy. I say thanks to God consistently I was honored with these guidelines and presently it’s my obligation to show preemptive kindness and offer it with Everyone,
, GOOD LUCK.:)
Here is I begun.… … ……>> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐉𝐨𝐛𝟐𝟒𝟕.𝐜𝐨𝐦
I noticed
Youngstown Ohio area I-80 exit 234 Truck World truck stop I heard the hot dog / gyro window lady say these 2 guys keep asking me questions like have you seen anything suspicious are you having trouble with anybody. We’re international We’re security if you say anything about us we’ll kill you . Then they left . Then they came buy when a customer came in . Someone said let’s say we’re doing security work when we kill an American. That’s what we came here to do. Is to use security work to kill as many Americans as we can. Let’s go to the next truck stop