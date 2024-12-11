Fireside Chat: Transportation M&A projected to rebound in 2025

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Evaluating M&A prospects for 2025

DETAILS: The transportation M&A market appears on a track for a rebound in 2025, said Spencer Tenney, president and CEO of M&A advisory firm the Tenney Group, at FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit.

KEY QUOTES FROM TENNEY:

Thoughts heading into 2025: “We have all this pent-up demand – inventories of companies available to purchase and people that have wanted and needed to offset rising costs of operating in this space. We just think it’s shaping up to be a really interesting 2025 from a volume of activity.”

On acquisition approach in the first half of 2025: “People are going to continue to be very conservative until there is a consistent show in the freight market that we’re headed in the right direction.”

On the election’s impact on M&A: “It’s going to accelerate significantly and give license for people to be very aggressive because the broader environment, be it regulatory or whatever, people are going to have much more confidence whether it’s warranted or not. The majority of people are going to feel much more confident in putting capital to work in this environment.”

