First look: CN Q2 earnings

CN (NYSE: CNI) reported operating income of $1.21 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, up 5% from the previous quarter, while adjusted operating income was unchanged.

Revenues of $3.14 billion were off 1%, as revenue ton miles (RTMs) fell 1% in the quarter, the company said after the close of markets..

Diluted earnings per share improved 7% to $1.37, or 2% on an adjusted basis.

Operating ratio, or operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, was 61.7%, an improvement of 2.3 points. Operating ratio improved 0.5 points on an adjusted basis.