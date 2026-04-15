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First look: J.B. Hunt Q1 earnings

Multimodal transportation provider again beats expectations

Todd Maiden
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J.B. Hunt will host a call at 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday to discuss first-quarter results. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services beat first-quarter expectations on Wednesday after the market closed. Cost reduction initiatives allowed the multimodal transportation provider to again achieve operating income growth significantly ahead of revenue growth.

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.49, 4 cents ahead of the consensus estimate and 32 cents higher year over year.

Consolidated revenue of $3.06 billion was 5% higher y/y, outpacing analysts’ expectations for revenue of $2.95 billion. Operating income increased 16% given cost takeouts and improved productivity.

Table: J.B. Hunt’s key performance indicators

Intermodal revenue increased 2% y/y to $1.51 billion as load count was up 3% and revenue per load was down 1% (down 2% excluding fuel surcharges). J.B. Hunt reported its highest-ever first-quarter volumes and said it achieved a record volume week in March.

Even with only a modest revenue increase the unit’s operating income jumped 21% y/y in the period. The operating ratio improved 120 basis points y/y to 92.4%. Prior cost cutting and better asset utilization drove the improvement.

Dedicated revenue increased 2% y/y to $841 million. The increase was entirely driven a similar increase in revenue per truck per week as average trucks in service were flat with the prior-year quarter. An 89.6% OR was 60 bps better y/y.

Operating losses widened in the brokerage unit as 3PLs across the industry were squeezed by higher purchased transportation costs (spot rates). A $4.7 million operating loss was $2 million worse y/y and marked a 13th-straight quarterly loss.

J.B. Hunt will host a call at 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday to discuss first-quarter results.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

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Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.