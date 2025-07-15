Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Company EarningsIntermodalNewsTruckingTruckload Carriers

First Look: J.B. Hunt Q2 earnings

Multimodal transportation provider posts inline quarter

Todd Maiden
·
J.B. Hunt will host a call at 5 p.m. EDT on Tuesday to discuss second-quarter results. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Key Takeaways:

  • J.B. Hunt's Q2 earnings per share ($1.31) and revenue ($2.93 billion) met analyst expectations, remaining relatively flat year-over-year.
  • Intermodal revenue increased slightly (2% y/y) despite a decrease in revenue per load, driven by increased load volume and a shift to shorter hauls.
  • Dedicated contract services revenue showed minor decline, offset by increases in revenue per truck, while the brokerage segment reported an operating loss.
  • Overall operating income decreased 4% year-over-year.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ second-quarter result was largely in line with analysts’ expectations.

The Lowell, Arkansas-based multimodal transportation provider reported earnings per share of $1.31 for the period after the market closed on Tuesday, which was 1 cent below the year-ago result.

Consolidated revenue of $2.93 billion was in line with consensus and flat year over year. Operating income dipped 4% y/y to $197 million.

Click for full report – “J.B. Hunt still waiting for market to turn”

Table: J.B. Hunt’s key performance indicators – Consolidated

The company’s flagship intermodal unit reported a 2% y/y increase in revenue to $1.44 billion as a 6% increase in loads was partially offset by a 3% decline in revenue per load. A mix shift to the Eastern network weighed on the yield metric given the shorter length of haul. The unit’s operating ratio (inverse of operating margin) deteriorated 40 basis points y/y to 93.3%.

Dedicated revenue dipped less than 1% y/y to $847 million as a 3% decline in average trucks in service was largely offset by a 3% increase in revenue per truck per week (up 5% excluding fuel surcharges). The unit’s OR was 30 bps worse y/y at 88.9%.

A $3.6 million operating loss in the company’s brokerage segment widened slightly from the first quarter, but was nearly $10 million lower y/y. Brokered loads declined 9% y/y but revenue per load was up 6%.

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) will host a call at 5 p.m. EDT on Tuesday to discuss second-quarter results.

Click for full report – “J.B. Hunt still waiting for market to turn”

Table: J.B. Hunt’s key performance indicators – all segments

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.