First look: Norfolk Southern earnings

Norfolk Southern Corp. on Thursday posted second-quarter 2026 results on Thursday that exceeded Wall Street forecasts, as the railroad benefited from stronger freight demand and increased fuel surcharges.

The Atlanta-based company (NYSE: NSC) posted an adjusted profit of $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from $3.29 per share a year earlier and the $3.31 analysts’ consensus. Railway operating income was better by 11% at $3.5 billion y/y, as a resurgent rail sector improved pricing power across key freight categories.

Railway operating income was $3.5 billion, up 11% y/y, exceeding estimates of $3.38 billion.

The adjusted operating ratio rose by 210 basis points to 65.5% for the quarter from 63.4% a year earlier. This came amid ongoing cost pressures, particularly from fuel.