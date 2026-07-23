First look: Norfolk Southern earnings

Norfolk Southern Corp. on Thursday posted second-quarter 2026 results on Thursday that exceeded Wall Street forecasts, as the railroad benefited from stronger freight demand and increased fuel surcharges.
The Atlanta-based company (NYSE: NSC) posted an adjusted profit of $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from $3.29 per share a year earlier and the $3.31 analysts’ consensus. Railway operating income was better by 11% at $3.5 billion y/y, as a resurgent rail sector improved pricing power across key freight categories.
Railway operating income was $3.5 billion, up 11% y/y, exceeding estimates of $3.38 billion.
The adjusted operating ratio rose by 210 basis points to 65.5% for the quarter from 63.4% a year earlier. This came amid ongoing cost pressures, particularly from fuel.
The company’s ability to pass fuel costs to customers through surcharges, combined with operational improvements and steady intermodal volumes, has helped sustain earnings momentum even as the operating ratio remains under pressure. Norfolk Southern has now exceeded Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters despite challenging macro conditions.
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Read more:
First look: Union Pacific earnings
Street flip: Intermodal rail charges ahead in latest data
Peak fatigue? Intermodal slows in latest data
Brokerage Compliance Symposium
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.
F3 Awards Dinner
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now