First look: Old Dominion posts Q4 beat

Old Dominion Freight Line beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter as cost reductions and higher yields helped minimize the impact of declining volumes.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based less-than-truckload carrier reported earnings per share of $1.09 on Wednesday ahead of the market open, 3 cents better than the consensus estimate but 14 cents lower year over year. (A Higher tax rate compared to the 2024 fourth quarter was a 5-cent drag on EPS.)

“Old Dominion’s fourth quarter financial results reflect our ongoing commitment to revenue quality and cost discipline in what remains a challenging operating environment,” said Old Dominion President and CEO Marty Freeman in a news release.

Table: Old Dominion’s key performance indicators

Revenue of $1.31 billion was 5.7% lower y/y but slightly ahead on consensus.