First look: Old Dominion Q1 earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line beat first-quarter expectations Wednesday before the market opened. The Thomasville, North Carolina-based less-than-truckload carrier reported earnings per share of $1.19, 5 cents higher than the consensus estimate but 15 cents lower year over year.

The y/y decline was attributed to “ongoing softness in the domestic economy.”

“While we were encouraged to see signs of improving demand during the first quarter, there continues to be uncertainty with the economy,” Old Dominion’s (NASDAQ: ODFL) president and CEO, Marty Freeman, said in a Wednesday news release.

Consolidated revenue of $1.37 billion was down 5.8% y/y but in line with management’s guidance of $1.34 billion and $1.38 billion.



