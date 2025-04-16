First look: Prologis Q1 earnings

Logistics warehouse operator Prologis beat first-quarter expectations Wednesday before the market opened. The San Francisco-based real estate investment trust reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.42 per share, which was 4 cents higher than the consensus estimate and 14 cents higher year over year.

Total revenue was up 9% y/y to $2.14 billion. New leases commenced covered 65.1 million square feet, a 35% y/y increase, but occupancy fell 190 basis points to 94.9% in the quarter.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) maintained its full-year 2025 guidance for core FFO of $5.65 to $5.81. The guide continues to assume average occupancy will range from 94.5% to 95.5% across the portfolio.

“In the near term, policy uncertainty is making customers more cautious,” said Hamid Moghadam, Prologis co-founder and CEO, in a news release. “But over the long term, limited new supply and high construction costs support continued rent growth. We’re confident in the strength and resilience of our business.”