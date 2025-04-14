FitzMark announces 2 brokerage acquisitions

Freight broker FitzMark announced Monday the acquisition of refrigerated brokerage High Point Logistics (HPL) and less-than-truckload broker Pentonix Freight.

Financial terms of the transactions were not provided. The deals bring FitzMark’s acquisition tally to nine since it was founded in 2006.

“HPL and PENTONIX add to our existing capabilities in refrigerated, LTL, and managed transportation and fit our service-intensive, high reliability model,” said Scott Fitzgerald, FitzMark founder and CEO, in a news release.

Indianapolis-based 3PL FitzMark provides brokerage services and a proprietary TMS serving more than 3,000 shippers and 25,000 carriers. The company is backed by private equity firm Calera Capital.