Flash flood threat looms for truckers in several states

Intense thunderstorms will continue to drench places from Texas to southern Ohio over the next couple of days. The torrential rains could stop some truckers in their tracks, leading to possible ramp/road closures.

A frontal system will slowly drift across the southern Plains and Midwest Wednesday and Thursday, producing several rounds of storms and potential flash flooding. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued flash flood warnings early Wednesday for parts of southern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas because of intense rainfall rates indicated by radar.

The threat for flooding stretches into northwestern Arkansas and the southern portions of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Flash flood watches have been posted for most of these areas because flash flooding is possible. This includes places such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Fort Smith, Arkansas; Springfield, Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Carbondale, Illinois; Evansville, Indiana; as well as Louisville, Kentucky.

Rain totals over the next two days could reach 4 to 6 inches, with some isolated spots receiving more than 6 inches.

Thunderstorms may also produce large hail and severe winds in some areas, in addition to a few tornadoes. The risk is higher Wednesday than Thursday and includes Austin, Abilene and Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; as well as Fort Smith.

Other notable weather

Drivers will hit areas of springtime heavy snow Wednesday in the Front Range of the Rockies west of Denver. Look for totals of 6 to 14 inches in the high elevations in places like the Mosquito Range, the Eisenhower Tunnel, Rocky Mountain National Park, East Slopes

Southern Gore Range, Cameron Pass, Breckenridge, Winter Park, Willow Creek Pass, the Rabbit Ears Range, Berthoud Pass, Red Feather Lakes and Estes Park. A winter storm warning is in effect for these areas until noon MT.

Related: States with the strictest chain laws

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Coast Guard delivers emergency supplies to typhoon-hit Pacific islands

Logistics groups ready to help during potentially busy hurricane season

Trucker a Highway Angel for helping couple after spinout