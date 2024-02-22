Flexport launches The Convoy Platform

Almost four months after acquiring the technology and IP of shuttered digital truck brokerage Convoy, Flexport has launched The Convoy Platform.

The slimmed down technology platform aims to offer small carriers access to freight, while offering shippers and brokers real-time competitive rates, shipment visibility and on-time performance, Flexport officials said.

“Today’s launch of The Convoy platform furthers Flexport’s product vision to build a true one-stop-shop to ship any product, in any quantity, between any two places in the world,” Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen said in a news release. “As a neutral, end-to-end supply chain platform, we’re able to bring together every party in global logistics with one common mission: Make global commerce so easy there’s more of it.”