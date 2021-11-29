  • ITVI.USA
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Flood threat continues in Pacific Northwest this week

Runoff could lead to additional landslides, road closures

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Monday, November 29, 2021
1 minute read
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A third in a series of atmospheric river storms over the past several days is forecast to impact portions of the Pacific Northwest through midweek.

The frequency and intensity of these storms produced daily record rain in Bellingham, Washington, over Thanksgiving weekend, with 1.43 inches Thursday, 1.17 inches Saturday and 1.63 inches Sunday.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (ICAO code: SEA) has recorded its wettest meteorological fall (September through November). As of Monday morning, the total was 18.91 inches, beating the fall of 2006, which had a total of 18.61 inches.

Another 2 to 4 inches of rain could hit these and other areas of northern Washington, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia, and surrounding locations. Most of the rain will occur from late Monday through early Wednesday.

Because the ground is saturated across the region from previous rain, additional precipitation could cause flooding to come back, leading to possible landslides and road closures.

Related: CN’s main link to Port of Vancouver remains closed

High-elevation snow could make travel difficult for truckers over some mountain passes, and wind gusts in some spots could range from 40 to 50 mph at times. The strongest winds will be along the coast and in the mountain passes.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Seattle to Bellingham.
• U.S. Highway 101 in Washington from Forks to Port Angeles.
• Trans-Canada Highway from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Skihist Provincial Park.

Other notable weather this week

Look for periods of snow and rain the first few days of the week in the Midwest and Northeast. Some of the snow could be heavy at times from Detroit to Cleveland and upstate New York.

Record high temperatures ranging from the mid-50s to lower 70s could spread across parts of the Upper Midwest, Plains and Southwest later in the week.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

